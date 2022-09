Following Wednesday’s disheartening defeat against Benfica, Juventus had no time to mourn, as the players immediately went back to work ahead on Sunday’s trip to Monza, where they’ll take on Raffaele Palladino’s men.

Max Allegri will be able to rely on the services of Angel Di Maria after his return to full fitness. For his part, Wojciech Szczesny has also resumed his normal training regime, although Mattia Perin remains the favorite to start this weekend.