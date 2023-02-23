Video – Di Maria completes his hattrick against Nantes

Juventus are three up against ten-man Nantes all thanks to Angel Di Maria who has completed his hattrick in what can only be described as Di Maria’s night.

It was basically a scrambled goal with the ball spinning into the air and Di Maria getting his head in first to score. The ball barely crossed the line and it took goal-line technology to confirm the Argentine had scored.

It has been the perfect night for Juve and they can now look forward to the draw to see who they will face next in the last 16.

Angel Di Maria scores a third in France 🎩🪄 The winger marks a special performance by taking the match ball home…#UEL pic.twitter.com/6wJY3sE8tm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023