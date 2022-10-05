Video – Di Maria magic sets up Vlahovic to double Juventus lead over Maccabi Haifa

What a player Angel di Maria is.
The Argentinian maestro got his second assist on the evening and this one was scintillating in its execution.
Di Maria played a beautiful through pass to send Vlahovic to a one-on-one with the keeper, which the Serbian goal machine duly dispatched.
Watch the videos below for yourselves and I am sure you will agree that the pass from di Maria is world-class. There really are no other words for it.
Di Maria 🤝 Vlahovic
That Di Maria pass 🤤
Juve’s Vlahovic has 3 goals in 3 games.#UCL
— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 5, 2022
