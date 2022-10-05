Video – Di Maria magic sets up Vlahovic to double Juventus lead over Maccabi Haifa

What a player Angel di Maria is.

The Argentinian maestro got his second assist on the evening and this one was scintillating in its execution.

Di Maria played a beautiful through pass to send Vlahovic to a one-on-one with the keeper, which the Serbian goal machine duly dispatched.

Watch the videos below for yourselves and I am sure you will agree that the pass from di Maria is world-class. There really are no other words for it.