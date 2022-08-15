Video – Di Maria puts Juve one up with a sublime goal

Juventus have got their 2022/23 season off to a flyer with a goal from new signing Angel di Maria.
It was a sublime finish from the Argentinian who found the back of the net with a volley that came off the ground and dipped over the flailing hands of the Sassuolo keeper.
It has not been a vintage performance from Max Allegri’s men but it has been clinical when required.
Watch the video below, I am sure you will enjoy the goal.
ÁNGEL DI MARÍA, WELCOME TO ITALY!
What a way to announce yourself to Juventus faithful. 💥 pic.twitter.com/LmL6Bgx1sq
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 15, 2022
Di Maria scores Juve's first goal of the season 🔥😍 #JuveSassuolopic.twitter.com/AJcEB19FHy
— Juve Canal (@juve_canal) August 15, 2022
