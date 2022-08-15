Di Maria
Club News, Videos

Video – Di Maria puts Juve one up with a sublime goal

August 15, 2022 - 8:19 pm

Juventus have got their 2022/23 season off to a flyer with a goal from new signing Angel di Maria.

It was a sublime finish from the Argentinian who found the back of the net with a volley that came off the ground and dipped over the flailing hands of the Sassuolo keeper.

It has not been a vintage performance from Max Allegri’s men but it has been clinical when required.

Watch the video below, I am sure you will enjoy the goal.

