Video – Di Maria puts Juve one up with a sublime goal

Juventus have got their 2022/23 season off to a flyer with a goal from new signing Angel di Maria.

It was a sublime finish from the Argentinian who found the back of the net with a volley that came off the ground and dipped over the flailing hands of the Sassuolo keeper.

It has not been a vintage performance from Max Allegri’s men but it has been clinical when required.

Watch the video below, I am sure you will enjoy the goal.

ÁNGEL DI MARÍA, WELCOME TO ITALY! What a way to announce yourself to Juventus faithful. 💥 pic.twitter.com/LmL6Bgx1sq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 15, 2022