Video – Di Maria wins Europa League Goal of the Week

On Thursday night, Angel Di Maria stole the show with a stunning performance, leading Juventus towards the Europa League Round of 16 with a personal hattrick against Nantes.

Nonetheless, the highlight of the evening remains the jaw-dropping curler early in the match.

The official Europa League Twitter account recognized the Argentine’s strike as the best goal of the week in the competition. El Fideo heads the Top 5, while Roma’s Paulo Dybala landed fourth on the list.