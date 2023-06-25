Video – Di Maria’s Europa League screamer chosen as best Juventus goal of the season

The official Juventus Twitter account has revealed the Top 10 goals of the 2022/23 season in a series of posts.

Finally, Angel Di Maria’s majestic curler against Nantes in the Europa League got the nod as the best Juventus goal of the season.

The Argentine, who left the club following a solitary year, had his highs and lows during the 2022/23 season, but this was surely his most memorable performance for the Bianconeri, scoring a hattrick that paved the way to the Round of 16.