Video – Di Marzio offers updates on potential Ronaldo transfer to Man City

Whilst the rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG cooled off in the past few days, another rich European giant has heavily entered the fray.

Manchester City have given up on signing their primary target, Harry Kane, and are reportedly swooping for the Portuguese legend.

According to famous Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the Cityzens are hoping to seal the deal for free, but Juventus want either 25 million euros, or Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus.

It remains to be seen if the two parties can reach an agreement in the upcoming days.