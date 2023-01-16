Video – Disappointed Del Piero urges Juventus to bounce back with another win streak

Following Juve’s calamitous 1-5 defeat in Naples, club icon Alessandro Del Piero looked distraught and disappointed during his appearance on ESPN.

Nonetheless, the legendary captain urges the Bianconeri to turn the page and restart with another winning streak, even it means collecting slim victories.

The 2006 World Cup winner admits that his former employers are probably out of the Scudetto race, but feels that a Top four finish would be an acceptable result based on the circumstances on and off the pitch, although it doesn’t reflect the club’s traditional ambitions.