Video – Disaster for Juventus as Bentancur sent off

May 15, 2021 - 6:28 pm

The last thing that Juventus needed in such a crucial game is to go down to ten men and that has just happened with Rodrigo Bentancur receiving his marching orders just ten minutes into the second half.

The only saving grace is that Juve are still leading by two goals to one but it is going to be a long 35 minutes plus to hold out against the newly crowned champions.

It was the Uruguayan’s second yellow card after a shoulder to shoulder clash with Romelu Lukaku that saw the Belgium fall to the ground.

It really was a little harsh.

