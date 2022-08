In their first official match in the season, Juventus came away with a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

ESPN pundit Don Hutchison felt that the Bianconeri had luck on their side during the first half. Nonetheless, he was left impressed by the performances of Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

The former Liverpool player still feels that Juventus aren’t the same side in the absence of Federico Chiesa, and considers Inter to be the Scudetto favorites.