Video – Douglas Costa’s missile against Torino is the Goal of the Day

January 3, 2023 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Torino at the Allianz Stadium for a special edition of the Derby della Mole, taking place in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

After just 15 minutes, Douglas Costa had already cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show with a thunderous shot that left the Granata goalkeeper with no chance at all.

At the end of the day, the Bianconeri advanced to the next stage on the back of a 2-0 win over the crosstown rivals, with Mario Mandzukic scoring the second.

