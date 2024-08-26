As per custom, Juventus new signings Douglas Luiz and Pierre Kalulu had to take the hypothetical microphone (in the shape of a bottle) and deliver their initiation songs.

While some of the other summer signings had already performed their bit during pre-season, the Brazilian midfielder and the French defender took center stage on the eve of the club’s away fixture against Hellas Verona.

True to his French roots, Kalulu sang Joe Dassin’s Les Champs-Elysées. The dinner also featured a performance from teenage striker Lorenzo Anghelè who received his maiden call-up to the first team.