Video – Dusan Cam: A closer look at Vlahovic’s Juventus debut

February 10, 2022 - 11:45 pm

After sealing the biggest switch of the January transfer session, Dusan Vlahovic made his Juventus debut last Sunday when the Bianconeri hosted Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

All eyes were on the Serbian, and the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing his own personal highlight from up-and-close.

The crowd in the stadium were thrilled with the player’s presence, and even cheered his shots during the pre-match warmups.

Luckily for the fans, their new star swiftly broke his duck with a stunning chip on the 13th minute.

