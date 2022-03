Video – Dusan Vlahovic features in Serie A anti-racism campaign

Unfortunately for football, the beautiful game is still marred by ugly racism episodes all over the world. In this regard, Italian football isnโ€™t any different.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic was also a victim of racist insults amidst his transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus last January.

Therefore, itโ€™s no surprise to the see the Serbian taking part in Lega Serie Aโ€™s anti-racism video.

The montage features a host of Serie A stars (the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Tammy Abraham) asking to keep racism out of football.