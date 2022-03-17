Video – Dusan Vlahovic features in Serie A anti-racism campaign

Unfortunately for football, the beautiful game is still marred by ugly racism episodes all over the world. In this regard, Italian football isn’t any different.
For his part, Dusan Vlahovic was also a victim of racist insults amidst his transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus last January.
Therefore, it’s no surprise to the see the Serbian taking part in Lega Serie A’s anti-racism video.
The montage features a host of Serie A stars (the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Tammy Abraham) asking to keep racism out of football.
#KeepRacismOut | 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞
🗣️| @RoccoHunt
🖇️| @unar_norazzismi pic.twitter.com/LbqjAPgowP
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 17, 2022
No Comments