Video – Dusan Vlahovic features in Serie A anti-racism campaign

Unfortunately for football, the beautiful game is still marred by ugly racism episodes all over the world. In this regard, Italian football isn’t any different.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic was also a victim of racist insults amidst his transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus last January.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to the see the Serbian taking part in Lega Serie A’s anti-racism video.

The montage features a host of Serie A stars (the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Tammy Abraham) asking to keep racism out of football.