Vlahovic Igor Fiorentina
Club News

Video – Dusan Vlahovic features in Serie A anti-racism campaign

March 17, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Unfortunately for football, the beautiful game is still marred by ugly racism episodes all over the world. In this regard, Italian football isn’t any different.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic was also a victim of racist insults amidst his transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus last January.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to the see the Serbian taking part in Lega Serie A’s anti-racism video.

The montage features a host of Serie A stars (the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Tammy Abraham) asking to keep racism out of football.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Massimiliano Allegri

Sergio Agresti identifies the main culprit for Juventus failures

March 17, 2022
rudiger

Juventus reportedly on pole for Chelsea wantaway defender

March 17, 2022
dybala

Several Juventus players facing uncertain future, but one man is staying for sure

March 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.