Video – Dusan Vlahovic is Juve’s MVP for the month of October

While he didn’t take part in the Derby d’Italia due to a groin problem, Dusan Vlahovic was present at the Allianz Stadium to receive the award for the best Juventus player in October.

Last month, the Serbian contributed in a goal and assist during the 3-0 win over Bologna while also finding the back of the net in the Champions League home fixture against Maccabi Haifa.

But the striker’s most significant contribution was the invaluable winner in the Derby della Mole against the Old Lady’s crosstown rivals Torino.