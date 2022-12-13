Video – Dusan Vlahovic leaves J-Medical following checkups

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign for the Serbian national team, Dusan Vlahovic has made his return to Turin as he prepares to rejoin his Juventus teammates who have resumed training at Continassa last week.

Even prior to his departure to Qatar, the striker was already dealing with a physical problem in the pubis which had ruled him out of the club’s last matches before the winter break.

As we reported yesterday, Juventus were anxiously awaiting the return of Vlahovic in order to take a close look at his medical condition.

On Tuesday morning, IlBianconero’s Twitter account posted a video showing the 22-year-old leaving the J-Medical center after undergoing some tests.

Perhaps we’ll learn more about the player’s condition if the club decides to release an official statement on the matter.