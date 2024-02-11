Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was picked as the Serie A Player of the Month in January 2024 on the back of a prolific run.

The bomber scored six goals during the first month of the year, playing a vital role in the Bianconeri’s positive streak.

The Serbian scored a last-gasp winner in Salerno, two fabulous strikes against Sassuolo, another brace in Lecce and finally a poacher’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Empoli.

While he couldn’t deliver the goods in the Derby d’Italia, Juventus fans are still hoping for more goals from the 24-year-old once he overcomes his current injury problemDus.