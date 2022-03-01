Video – Dusan Vlahovic’s historic Champions League goal from every angle

Last Tuesday, Dusan Vlahovic made history by scoring the fastest debut goal as a starter in the Champions League. It took the Serbian just 33 seconds to open his account in Europe’s elite club competition.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the exquisite goal from every angle.

Danilo provided the sublime assist with a long ball, and the bomber brought it down with his chest before using his weaker right foot to deliver a shot that crept in-between the defenders and past the goalkeeper towards the bottom corner.