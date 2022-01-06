Video – Dybala and Chiesa resume training with Juventus squad

Following the Christmas holiday, Max Allegri’s men are back to work as they continue their preparations ahead of the restart of the campaign.

Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa missed the last matches in 2021 due to injuries, but the two stars appear to healthy once again as they resume training with the rest of the Juventus squad.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be deemed fit enough to start against Napoli on Thursday, that is if the match doesn’t get called off due the rapidly-spreading virus.