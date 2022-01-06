Federico Chiesa
Club News

Video – Dybala and Chiesa resume training with Juventus squad

January 6, 2022 - 12:45 am

Following the Christmas holiday, Max Allegri’s men are back to work as they continue their preparations ahead of the restart of the campaign.

Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa missed the last matches in 2021 due to injuries, but the two stars appear to healthy once again as they resume training with the rest of the Juventus squad.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be deemed fit enough to start against Napoli on Thursday, that is if the match doesn’t get called off due the rapidly-spreading virus.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

morata

Fashion, depression and a passion for Italy – The story of Alvaro Morata

January 6, 2022
Bremer

Juventus enter the race to sign Torino’s rising star

January 5, 2022
Slonina Juventus

Juventus ready to compete against Man United for the “new Oblak”

January 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.