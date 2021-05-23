Video: Dybala and Morata combine to put Juventus two-clear

Juventus have come out of the blocks running, and are well-deserving of their 2-0 lead at Bologna.

There was confusion and shock when the teamsheet was named with Cristiano Ronaldo only selected on the bench, but Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata have combined here to prove their worth to the team.

The Argentine’s neat footwork saw him beat the defender, before chipping the ball perfectly over the incoming goalkeeper to find the Spaniard in front of goal to tap home.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

This goal should see us onto a routine victory, although a number of performances throughout this season tells me this may not be the case…

We need one or both of Napoli and AC Milan to fail to win to earn ourselves a place in the top four, and so far so good on that front.

Patrick