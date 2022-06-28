Club News

Video – Dybala and Vlahovic land spots on the Top 30 Serie A goals of the season

June 28, 2022 - 11:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing the top 30 goals of the 2021/22 season.

Juventus were represented by two entries, as Paulo Dybala’s strike against Roma landed in the 29th spot, while Dusan Vlahovic’s debut lob versus Hellas Verona took the 22nd place (featuring a lovely assist from La Joya).

Theo Hernandez’s astonishing solo run was recognized as the best goal of the season, while Antonio Candreva’s fabulous shot and Lorenzo Pellgegrini’s freekick completed the podium.

