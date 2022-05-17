Video – Dybala applauded by his Juventus teammates in the locker room

On Monday night, Paulo Dybala played at the Allianz Stadium for one last time as a Juventus player. The Argentine will leave the club at the end of the season, and the match against Lazio proved to be his last hurrah.

After the final whistle, the number 10 burst into tears while bidding the fans farewell. But his emotional tour didn’t stop there.

The official club Twitter account posted a video showing Juventus players giving their departing teammate a standing ovation in the locker room.