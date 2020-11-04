Videos

Video: Dybala brace piles misery on Hungarian hosts

November 4, 2020 - 10:11 pm

Paulo Dybala has added a second to his earlier effort, to put Juventus 4-0 up against Ferencvaros.

Our boys are now assured of moving into a clear second in the group, with Barcelona also currently winning against Dynamo Kiev, although there was little doubt that we would qualify from the group regardless.

Dybala’s brace joins Alvaro Morata who also scored two neat one-touch efforts earlier in the game, although the latter will not complete his hat-trick having been substituted recently.

Dybala can thank the Ferencvaros goalkeeper for both of his goals however, although his second may well be given as an own goal.

Could Dybala instead steal the matchball?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus coast to Champions League win in Hungary

November 4, 2020

Video: Dybala joins the party as Juventus coast to victory

November 4, 2020

Video: Morata doubles his tally with sublime strike

November 4, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.