Dybala
Video: Dybala doubles Juventus’s lead over Malmo before the break

September 14, 2021 - 8:53 pm

Paulo Dybala has doubled Juventus’s lead over Malmo in Sweden just before the half-time whistle from the penalty spot.

There were worries over whether the penalty decision was going to be given as VAR did their check, with the commentary on BT Sport claiming the defence were calling for offside, but the check decided that the penalty was to stay.

The Argentine appeared to cleverly send the goalkeeper the wrong way, possibly changing the angle of his shot from the bottom left corner to the middle mid-swing, with the shot-stopper nearly denying the effort with his foot after he had dived.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Before I could even share this video with you, we have made it 3-0 with a neat move(video to follow).

Patrick

