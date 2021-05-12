Video: Dybala enters the 100 Club with neat chip to put Juventus clear

Paulo Dybala has scored his 100th goal for Juventus to put our side 3-1 up over Sassuolo.

It hasn’t been the easiest night for the Old Lady, but our finishing has been the clear difference on the night.

Adrien Rabiot struck from outside the box, before Cristiano Ronaldo also scored from distance, which took us into the break 2-0 ahead.

Raspadori made it 2-1 shortly into the new half, but Dybala has put us well back in the driving seat as he completed his century of goals in our famous Black & White.

https://streamja.com/21rEL

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick