Video: Dybala fires Juventus into the lead after 157 seconds of play

Juventus have stolen the early lead against Sassuolo after less than three minutes of action.

This was supposed to be a little bit of history for the Neroverdi, who qualified for the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia for the first time, but it has been far from the ideal start.

It was some neat build up play from the home side, who are donning yellow strangely enough, and Dusan Vlahovic’s initial shot was blocked by the defender, only to fall into the path of Paulo Dybala to hit home on the half-volley.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

