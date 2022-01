Paulo Dybala showed his prowess as he finished with supreme technical ability to put Juventus 1-0 up over Udinese.

The Argentine has a fine record against the Bianconeri, scoring his 10th goal against them since joining the Old Lady, and has taken just 11 minutes to get his name on the teamsheet this evening.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

It’s been the perfect start for Juve, and our dominance continues over our rivals.

Patrick