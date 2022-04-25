Video: Dybala fires Juventus level with Sassuolo before the break

Juventus looked set to go into the interval behind after Giacomo Raspadori had fired his side ahead, but Paulo Dybala had other ideas.

The Argentine forward has had a few chances in the opening 45 minutes, but he his finishing hadn’t quite been strong enough to get the breakthrough. Just before the break however, he rifled off his shot from inside the box into the roof of the net to level the scores.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

We simply haven’t been good enough so far, but maybe the goal was just what was needed to give our side the push that was needed, and the goal could well be proof that better is still to come.

Will we have heeded the warning from the opening goal and bring more stability after the break?

Patrick