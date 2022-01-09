Video – Dybala gets Juventus back into the game with a beauty

Juventus have drawn level with Roma at the Olimpico Stadium and what a beautiful goal it was from Paulo Dybala.
This is why Juve is so keen to keep hold of the Argentinian magician.
The 28-year-old collected the ball outside the area and with a lovely side-foot volley he beat the keeper hands down.
Juve is now right back in this game and with a player like Dybala in the side, there is every chance we will pick up all three points this evening in Rome.
Paulo Dybala made that look easy 😳 pic.twitter.com/DX7vriGqkC
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 9, 2022
Beautiful Dybala Goal pic.twitter.com/AP9IR2Rw82
— BI_1897 (@BI_1897) January 9, 2022
No Comments