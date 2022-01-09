Video – Dybala gets Juventus back into the game with a beauty

Juventus have drawn level with Roma at the Olimpico Stadium and what a beautiful goal it was from Paulo Dybala.

This is why Juve is so keen to keep hold of the Argentinian magician.

The 28-year-old collected the ball outside the area and with a lovely side-foot volley he beat the keeper hands down.

Juve is now right back in this game and with a player like Dybala in the side, there is every chance we will pick up all three points this evening in Rome.