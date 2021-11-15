Video: Dybala is surprised by his team-mates on his birthday

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala celebrated his 28th birthday today, and his Argentina team-mates didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate.

The forward woke up to his team-mates after they planned a celebration, although it certainly wasn’t prepared to be covered with silly spray as his team-mates sung their native version of the happy birthday song to him in his dorm room.

He is a key player for the Old Lady, but his future at present remains extremely uncertain with less than a year remaining on his current deal, although I believe you would struggle to find a fan or player that believes our club would be better off without him.

He has always talked of his love for the club, so there is no need to be worried about him considering an exit at present, and we can only hope that a deal isn’t too far away.

Happy birthday Paulo!

Patrick