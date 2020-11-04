Video: Dybala joins the party as Juventus coast to victory

Juve’s Paulo Dybala has come off the bench to pile more woes on Ferencvaros in Hungary, with the goal coming on a plate.

This goal came from a terrible mistake by the goalkeeper, with him failing to control the back pass, and Dybala has picked his pocket to gift himself a tap-in.

Dybala with an easy tap-in. 😲 pic.twitter.com/d1MKhyc8bu — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 4, 2020

The Argentine’s goal has left us 3-0 clear with around 15 minutes left to play, and you would be very shocked at a late resurgence now.

It’s been a very one-sided affair, with our team controlling from the offset, and I’d be shocked if we didn’t add a fourth for good measure.

Patrick