Video – Dybala partakes in cheeky video with social media star

June 19, 2021 - 10:30 pm

In the age of social media, any person can suddenly rise to prominence by doing the simplest of acts with a little help from lady luck.

At least this has been the story of Khaby Lame, a young Italian who became a huge star on TikTok, thanks to a series of comedy sketches where he shows himself oversimplifying acts that were made complicated by others.

After his clip with Alessandro Del Piero, the 21-year-old was  joined by yet another Juventus number 10 for his latest act.

