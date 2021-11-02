Video: Dybala pounces on the loose ball to put Juventus ahead

Paulo Dybala has fired Juventus into the lead against Zenit St Petersburg this evening, giving us one foot in the net round of the competition.

The Argentine has been our standout performer thus far, hitting the inside of the post once already before he put our side ahead in the 10th minute of play.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Zenit have been looking dangerous as they pile forward in numbers, and we certainly cannot afford to take the Russian side lightly, but with just one point needed to seal our place in the knockout stages you would expect us to see this through.

Patrick