Video – Dybala showcasing impressive physique ahead of pre-season

Whilst Juventus fans have become accustomed of seeing videos of Cristiano Ronaldo boasting of his pretty much perfect physique, Paulo Dybala may have joined the club.

The Argentine endured a rough campaign last season, struggling from various injuries that saw him missing large parts of the season.

Nonetheless, La Joya seems to be determined to put his woes behind him, and has been working hard on his regaining his fitness during his holidays in Miami, and his efforts can be noticed in the video he posted on his personal Instagram account.