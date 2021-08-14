Video: Dybala strikes early against Atalanta thanks to Chiesa’s assist

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has teed up Paulo Dybala to open the scoring against Atalanta in today’s friendly clash.

The two teams have put out a full-strength side as they pair look to prepare themselves for the new season, with just a week until Serie A football returns.

Our side has wasted little time in breaking the deadlock however, scoring in the ninth minute of player to give ourselves the lead.

Pictures courtesy of Watch ESPN

Can we make a statement to our league rivals with a convincing win here?

Patrick