Video: Dybala strikes early against Atalanta thanks to Chiesa’s assist

August 14, 2021 - 7:50 pm

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has teed up Paulo Dybala to open the scoring against Atalanta in today’s friendly clash.

The two teams have put out a full-strength side as they pair look to prepare themselves for the new season, with just a week until Serie A football returns.

Our side has wasted little time in breaking the deadlock however, scoring in the ninth minute of player to give ourselves the lead.

Can we make a statement to our league rivals with a convincing win here?

