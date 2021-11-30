Serie A, Videos

Video: Dybala thunderbolt fires Juventus into the lead

November 30, 2021 - 8:30 pm

Paulo Dybala has smashed Juventus into the lead with a thundering strike from just outside the box, leaving Salernitana trailing.

It has been a great start by the Old Lady, looking positive in attack and dominating much of the play, but it took a wonder-strike to break the deadlock with Dybala stepping up to smash home from the one-two with Dejan Kulusevski.

It has been a bright start by Juve, and we can only hope that we can continue to dominate and add to our lead.

Patrick

Avatar

