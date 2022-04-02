Lautaro Dybala
Club News

Video: Dybala vs Lautaro: The battle of the Argentines in the Derby d’Italia

April 2, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Ahead of the crucial Derby d’Italia on Sunday, the official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring all the goals scored during the current campaign by two Argentine stars who will take part in the big showdown: Juve’s Paulo Dybala and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Nerazzurri star obviously have more strikes to his name compared to La Joya (14 to 8), but it should be noted that the Bianconeri vice-captain had to miss several matches due to injuries and has generally played in a deeper role on the pitch.

So which one will shine this weekend?

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Marotta hoping to reunite with Dybala at Inter, but a sacrifice must be made

April 2, 2022
Chiellini Sanchez

In numbers: How Juventus closed the gap on Inter despite creating less chances

April 2, 2022
John Elkann

What Juventus is risking in capital gains trial

April 2, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.