Video: Dybala vs Lautaro: The battle of the Argentines in the Derby d’Italia

Ahead of the crucial Derby d’Italia on Sunday, the official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring all the goals scored during the current campaign by two Argentine stars who will take part in the big showdown: Juve’s Paulo Dybala and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Nerazzurri star obviously have more strikes to his name compared to La Joya (14 to 8), but it should be noted that the Bianconeri vice-captain had to miss several matches due to injuries and has generally played in a deeper role on the pitch.

So which one will shine this weekend?