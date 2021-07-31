Video – Dybala’s emotional goal celebration against Napoli

In order to determine the best celebration of the season, Juve’s official Twitter account has been running out some of the most memorable post-goal celebrations, and the fans can choose their favorite based on the number of likes that each receives.

The latest candidate on the list is Paulo Dybala’s emotional celebration following his goal against Napoli.

La Joya endured a frustrating campaign, but following his return from a long layoff, he managed to find the net against Gennaro Gattuso’s men, he allowed his emotions to escape him, as he was mobbed by his teammates.