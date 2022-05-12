Video – Dybala’s goal amongst the Top 5 strikes of the Serie A weekend

Despite Juve’s last-gasp defeat in Genoa, the official Serie A YouTube channel recognized Paulo Dybala’s opener as one of the top 5 goals from the 36th round of Serie A.

The Argentine struck the ball with his weaker right foot, nevertheless, it found its way towards Salvatore Sirigu’s bottom corner.

La Joya’s effort landed fourth on the list, while Bologna’s Jerdy Schouten deservedly took the top spot thanks to his fabulous dribble followed by a stunning shot that landed in the top corner.