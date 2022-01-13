Video – Dybala’s goal chosen amongst the Top 5 strikes of the Serie A round

The official Serie A YouTube channel dropped a video containing the top 5 goals of matchday 21.

The list includes Paulo Dybala’s marvelous left-foot strike that equalized the scoring against Roma.

The clash turned out to be one of the craziest of the season, and Lorenzo Pellegrini’s stunning freekick was also on the list.

The montage also contained Alessandro Bastoni’s long-range effort, Andrea Petagna’s volley and Grigorios Kastanos’ freekick which sealed a valuable win for Salernitana at Verona’s expense.