Video – Dybala’s goal lands in Top 5 strikes from Italian weekend

On Sunday, Juventus sealed a 2-0 win over Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock after rounding Norbert Gyomber and finishing with a clinical shot towards the near post.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the Argentine’s effort as one of the best five goals from round 30. La Joya’s strike landed at the fifth spot.

The list also included Ismael Bennacer’s volley against Cagliari, but it was Lorenzo Pellegrini’s fabulous freekick that earned top spot.