After finding themselves trailing to Sassuolo away from home, Juventus needed a savior, and they found one in Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine smashed the equalizer past the hapless Andrea Consigli to put the Old Lady back on level terms. Moise Kean would then grab the winner late in the match.

The official Serie A YouTube channel chose Dybala’s rocket as one of the top five goals from round 34. La Joya’s effort landed second, just behind Marcelo Brozovic’s thunderous goal.