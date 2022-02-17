Club News

Video – Dybala’s stunning freekick against his former club in the Goal of the Day

February 17, 2022 - 8:30 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Palermo at the Allianz Stadium. Naturally, this was a special occasion for Paulo Dybala who rose to prominence during his time in Sicily.

Nevertheless, the Argentine had no mercy on his former club, as he led the Bianconeri to a 4-1 routing by scoring a personal brace, including a stunning freekick that landed in the top corner.

The Old Lady’s official Twitter account recognized La Joya’s brilliant effort as the Goal of the Day.

