Video – Dybala’s volley and Ronaldo’s super jump – A lookback at Samp-Juve from 2019

Ahead of Juve’s away fixture against Sampdoria, the club’s official Twitter account took us back to a memorable fixture between the two sides at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

In December 2019, Paulo Dybala gave the Bianconeri the lead with an exquisite volley. But Gianluca Caprari equalized the score for the hosts.

Nevertheless, an extraordinary jump from Cristiano Ronaldo saw him rose above everyone else to meet Alex Sandro’s cross and nod home an unforgettable winner.