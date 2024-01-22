On Sunday, Juventus Women traveled to Reggio Emilia for a tough Serie A encounter against their hosts Sassuolo.

The Bianconere had a flurry of chances throughout the match, but in the end, it was super-sub Jennifer Echegini who got the visitors ahead in the 89th minute.

The Nigerian joined the club earlier this month and was only making her second appearance. The midfielder managed to pounce on a loose ball inside the box to strike home the winner.

Juventus have now cut Roma’s lead to just three points following the capital’s cup defeat to Inter on Saturday.