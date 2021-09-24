Videos

Video: Edgar Davids amazing solo goal picked as today’s #GoalOfTheDay

September 24, 2021 - 7:32 pm

Edgar Davids exciting goal in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev back in 2002 has been selected as today’s Juventus #GoalOfTheDay.

This was actually the Dutch midfielder’s only goal in the competition for the Old Lady, but what an effort it was, dribbling past both the defender and goalkeeper rippling the net.

This goal came in a year when we enjoyed a run all the way to the final of the competition, only to lose to AC Milan on penalties after playing out a 0-0 draw.

Can you remember that painful occasion?

