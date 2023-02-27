davids
Video – Edgar Davids’ stunning volley against Roma is the Goal of the Day

February 27, 2023 - 2:30 pm

On this day in 2000, Juventus hosted Roma at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. Edgar Davids stole the limelight with a memorable volley.

The dynamic Dutchman latched into a loose ball on the edge of the penalty box to break the deadlock with a low drive.

Marco Delvecchio then equalized the scoring for the Giallorossi, but Pippo Inzaghi snatched the win with an early second-half goal.

The club’s official Twitter account picked David’s scorcher as the Goal of the Day.

