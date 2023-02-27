Video – Edgar Davids’ stunning volley against Roma is the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2000, Juventus hosted Roma at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. Edgar Davids stole the limelight with a memorable volley.

The dynamic Dutchman latched into a loose ball on the edge of the penalty box to break the deadlock with a low drive.

Marco Delvecchio then equalized the scoring for the Giallorossi, but Pippo Inzaghi snatched the win with an early second-half goal.

The club’s official Twitter account picked David’s scorcher as the Goal of the Day.