After playing his last match for Juventus, an emotional Alex Sandro feels his departure will leave a huge space in his heart.

The Brazilian spent nine years with the Bianconeri, and managed to equal Pavel Nedved’s record for the most appearances made by a foreign player at the club. The 33-year-old is now heading towards the door as a free agent.

The left-back expressed what Juventus meant to him in a farewell chat with the club’s official YouTube channel, emphasizing how the Bianconeri always acted as a family.