Video – Emotional Chiellini recalls his fondest memories at Juventus

Although he maintained his composure during his farewell at the Allianz Stadium, Giorgio Chiellini couldn’t fight back the tears when recalling some of the most memorable pictures from his legendary Juventus stint as well as his private life.

The departing captain was overcome with emotions when describing his partnership with Andrea Barzagli, Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci, explaining how they helped each other out to reach the highest level.

The defender also spoke about the old guard who remained at the club in 2006, his Euro 2020 triumph and losing two of his family members recently.