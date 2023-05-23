On Monday, Dusan Vlahovic’s miserable display depicted the club’s evening, as Juventus suffered a horrendous 1-4 defeat at the hands of Empoli.

In the last stages of the match, there was some tension between the Bianconeri striker and Empoli midfielder Liam Henderson.

In a circulating video on Twitter, the Scottish player appeared to be mocking Vlahovic for his hefty price tag, saying “Ohh 80 million…”

For his part, the Serbian surely replied with some unpleasant words, but he made sure to cover his mouth which kept it secret.

It’s worth noting that Empoli are the local rivals of Fiorentina, the striker’s former employers.